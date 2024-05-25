Cubs-Cardinals start time: Cardinals rain delay updates from Busch Stadium, May 24
Few rivalries in all of sports and especially in baseball rival what the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals bring to the table when the two NL Central foes have a date with one another. There is history, there is animosity, there is bad blood, and there is a lot of good baseball.
Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a bit longer for the latest chapter in the rivalry which was supposed to get started on Friday night at Busch Stadium for the a three-game set in St. Louis for the weekend. Instead, the rain wouldn't go away.
The Cardinals announced prior to the first pitch that inclement weather would cause the game to start in a rain delay.
Cubs-Cardinals restart time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium
Update, 9:07 p.m. CT: Friday night's Cubs-Cardinals game has been postponed to July 13 when there will be a doubleheader as this game will be made up starting at 7:15 p.m. CT. Saturday's game is still set for a 6:15 p.m. CT first pitch as this will now be a two-game series for the weekend.
Update, 7:48 p.m. CT: Indeed, the 7:55 p.m. CT announced possible start time for the Cubs-Cardinals game was unrealistic. St. Louis has now announced on social media that the start time for the contest is to-be-determined as the rain and electricity in the area remain an issue before the first pitch can be thrown.
Update, 7:15 p.m. CT: The Cardinals released a statement that "weather permitting", the Cubs-Cardinals game will start at 7:55 p.m. CT.
Not to be a downer but, given the forecast, definitely stay tuned. This is a weather permitting start time, and it looks as if the weather may not permit it.
Original Post: St. Louis is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning that is supposed to stay in the area for a few hours according to the current forecast. It could be as late as 10:30 p.m. CT before the first pitch will be able to be thrown in the Cubs-Cardinals game.
The game was initially set for first pitch at 7:15 p.m. CT on Friday night, so a more than three-hour delay could be quite the setback. One has to wonder if the two clubs and MLB would instead elect to have a Saturday twin billing between the Cubs and Cardinals, especially with the initially scheduled game not set to start until 6:15 p.m. CT on Saturday night.
That could be even more feasible for the two clubs considering that they're tabbed for Sunday Night Baseball to finish the series, a 6 p.m. CT start on Sunday, which would give some pretty ample time to rest after any potential doubleheader. It seems like it could very well be in play if the storms don't clear out quicker than expected, though Saturday's late start time could also give everyone more leeway for that late start.
We will provide any further updates for the Cubs-Cardinals rain delay and new start time as they are made available.