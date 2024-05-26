Cubs-Cardinals start time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium
Stop me if you've heard this before: The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are in a rain delay.
Weather has been a scourge on the series between NL Central rivals all weekend, so it was fitting that Sunday's game also felt the impact.
The Cardinals announced a delayed start 25 minutes before first pitch was scheduled. No start time was given immediately, so we're keeping an eye on the updates from Busch Stadium.
Cubs-Cardinals rain delay updates: Start time set for 8:40 p.m. CT
This article will be updated as the Cardinals supply more information about the status of the game.
7:55 p.m. CT: The rain came down in buckets but the Cubs and Cardinals still do intend to play on Sunday night. A new start time was finally indicated: 8:40 p.m. "weather permitting."
6:45 p.m. CT: If you were curious about the conditions at Busch Stadium, Buster Olney gives us a clear picture...
The Cardinals still haven't given a start time.
6:00 p.m. CT: As of the scheduled start time, no update had been given indicating when the two teams expect to take the field.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch indicated the teams are hopeful they will be able to play after the storms clear out.
Friday's game was postponed to a double-header in July but Saturday's game was completed with the Cardinals winning 7-6. St. Louis put Miles Mikolas on the mound thanks to the postponement. He went against Jameson Taillon, who got the start instead of Shota Imanaga. The Cubs decided to give their ace some extra rest.
Sunday's game should feature a duel between Sonny Gray and Javier Assad if first pitch ever arrives.