Cubs Cody Bellinger injury news comes with an unfortunate gut punch
Happy birthday Alexander Canario! Your gift is a bus ticket back to Iowa!
The Chicago Cubs activated Cody Bellinger from the injured list on Tuesday, which was welcome news to everyone heading to Wrigley Field. Except it came at the cost of Canario, who was optioned back to Triple-A to make room.
It's his party but there's no crying in baseball.
Cody Bellinger's return sends Alexander Canario back down
Bellinger broke two ribs when he collided with the outfield wall on Apr. 23. He spent two weeks on the injured list but progressed quickly. The Cubs need to hope he comes back in the same form he left. He had been on a tear before the injury, with hits in eight consecutive games and three home runs in his last five games.
Canario was called up before Bellinger's injury when fellow outfielder Seiya Suzuki landed on IL with an oblique strain. He'll meet Suzuki in Iowa as Suzuki nears a return of his own. Manager Craig Counsell said they plan to have him back with the Cubs by the end of the week.
Canario did a capable job filling in for Chicago's missing outfielders. The now-24-year-old slashed .273/.360/.455 with an OPS+ of 131 during this stint in the majors.
It was a promising showing for the rookie and should give Counsell plenty of confidence if his services are needed again this season.
The Cubs lost the series opener to the Padres on Monday despite the return of Justin Steele. The ace had himself a strong outing going 4.2 innings without allowing a run and giving up just three hits.
Unfortunately, the Chicago bullpen has a nasty habit of spoiling good performances from the Cubs starters. The Padres piled on six runs in the sixth inning, ultimately winning 6-3.
Cross your fingers that the bullpen doesn't spoil Bellinger's return as well.