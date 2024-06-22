Cubs connected to hot trade target to fix the one problem they don’t have
The Chicago Cubs are expected to operate aggressively ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. It's hard not to be disappointed in their 36-40 record under new manager Craig Counsell, which places dead last in the NL Central. But, still, the National League as a whole has struggled this season. The Cubs are within reach of a Wild Card spot despite their myriad woes.
That was the overarching motivation for poaching Counsell from Milwaukee, after all. To make the playoffs. If Chicago can right the ship and accomplish that goal, the heat is removed from beneath Jed Hoyer's seat and Counsell can start to earn fans' trust.
While it's all good and well for Chicago to pursue upgrades at the deadline, the front office needs to make the right upgrades. The Cubs' milquetoast offense needs a considerable boost, and the bullpen — ranked 24th in relief ERA this season — needs more firepower.
If there's one area of strength for this Cubs roster, it's starting pitching. Behind the red-hot Javier Assad and the Rookie of the Year-caliber output of Shota Imanaga, the Cubs' starters are just fine. Chicago's starting ERA ranks eighth in the MLB.
So, naturally, the Cubs are presently connected to one of the hottest starting pitchers in the rumor mill — Detroit Tigers flamethrower Jack Flaherty.
Cubs connected to Tigers ace Jack Flaherty in MLB trade rumors
The Cubs' starting rotation is absolutely loaded. Justin Steele is a reigning All-Star. Imanaga and Assad are on the All-Star trajectory this season. Jameson Taillon has been excellent, too. He's currently ethering the New York Mets, baseball's hottest team.
If there's one point of relative weakness in the five-man collection, it's 24-year-old Jordan Wicks, who is comfortably ahead of the curve for his age. So, why invest the assets needed to acquire Flaherty on an expiring contract?
The answer is simple. You can never have too much great pitching. Flaherty, 28, inked a one-year contract with Detroit after a rocky end to last season in Baltimore. The Orioles viewed Flaherty as a potential missing piece at the 2023 deadline and were sorely mistaken. Rather than wallowing in his own shortcomings, however, Flaherty bounced back with a vengeance for the Tigers. He's 5-4 across 14 starts with a 2.92 ERA and 0.972 WHIP, registering 108 strikeouts in 83.1 innings pitched.
Few pitchers are overwhelming batters more frequently than Flaherty these days. Ideally, it's a new normal, not a flash in the pan. The Cubs would count on Flaherty to lead them to the postseason and produce on that stage, just as the O's did last season. If he crumbles under the lights again, well, that wouldn't be ideal for anybody. Except maybe the Tigers, who stand to get a nice return for Flaherty's $14 million contract.
The Cubs should get Flaherty if the price is reasonable — why not, ya know — but that cannot be their sole focus. Chicago would benefit more from a couple elite bullpen arms or a serious power source in the Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vein. Rather than doubling down on a strength, the Cubs need to address their weaknesses first.
Flaherty would make the Cubs' frontmen unhittable, which is generally how Craig Counsell builds out a contender. Even so, the Cubs' starters are getting by just fine right now. Jed Hoyer needs to zoom out and consider all his options.