Cubs could lose out on Pete Alonso to NL Central rivals
The Chicago Cubs have seen quite the roller coaster start to the 2024 season. They've had some serious high points, followed by some serious low points.
Their pitching rotation has been quite impressive, for the most part, while their lineup has slacked behind a little bit. Craig Counsell currently has multiple starters hitting below .220 as he tries to push his team back up the NL Central standings.
So, with this kind of offensive struggle, the Cubs could be very aggressive buyers at the trade deadline, specifically looking for impact bats. Maybe the most impactful bat on the market is the Mets' slugger, Pete Alonso.
And the Cubs could watch the Brewers swoop in and steal him, right under their nose.
Pete Alonso recently linked with the Brewers, not the Cubs
Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets recently reported on how likely the Mets would be to trade Alonso and where he might go. Ragazzo had this to say:
"He has been linked to the Milwaukee Brewers since last year when then GM Billy Eppler had discussions with then president of baseball operations David Stearns, who is now in this same role with the Mets, that were not believed to have gone far. However, Alonso's power bat would make a talent rich Milwaukee team even stronger."
That's right Cubs fans. Not only could Chicago miss out on Pete Alonso entirely, but they could see him shipped off to the very team they're trying to chase in the NL Central.
The Cubs currently sit seven games back in the NL Central, with a ton of time to make this gap up. But they would need an impact bat like Alonso to do so. The Cubs front office absolutely cannot let a big-time bat like this make his way to a division rival.
On the other side, Milwaukee needs to do everything they can to acquire Pete Alonso. He's a truly impactful player that has the ability to club 40 home runs for a third straight season. He would bring a power threat to the Brewers that rivals any other bat in the league.
I wouldn't be surprised to see these two franchises get in a bit of a bidding war with each other for the aforementioned Alonso. Neither team will be happy to see him land anywhere besides with them.