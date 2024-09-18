Cubs won't fire Craig Counsell, but there's ample evidence he's hurting their chances
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs paid Craig Counsell the most money in MLB history for a manager to lead them to the postseason and beyond. Heck, he even left the rival Milwaukee Brewers to do so, making enemies in Wisconsin for life. While the Brewers are closing in on a division title, the Cubs are hanging by a thread, unlikely to make the postseason this year despite all their additions, which includes Counsell.
The manager ultimately deserves some blame when a team falls short of expectation. Counsell does not shoulder that blame alone -- there's plenty to go around -- but some of his own shortcomings and, frankly, overthinking has gotten in the way of a Cubs September run.
Am I nitpicking here? Absolutely. When surrounded by elite baseball talent, Counsell can make a team like the Cubs better, and perhaps put them over the top. Jed Hoyer did not hire Counsell for a one-year stint, but rather to build something. These mistakes are just a small blip on the radar for now, but should frustrate a fanbase that hangs onto every pitch.
Craig Counsell mishandled Christopher Morel from the start
The Cubs had no idea what to do with Christopher Morel when Counsell was hired. They tried him at third base, and even flirted with other infield positions. At his best, Morel is a pure designated hitter who can provide plenty of pop. At his worst, he was bumbling around in the Cubs infield. That's why Chicago traded him to the Rays for Isaac Paredes, a deal that hasn't really worked out well for either side.
Counsell and the Cubs were so high on Morel that they reportedly did not want to include him in trade talks for Pete Alonso of the New York Mets before the season. Now, Morel is on another team, and the Cubs could really use another power bat in their lineup. Paredes hasn't performed up to par since coming to Chicago, either, with a .647 OPS in 43 games.
Why are the Cubs pinch-hitting for Michael Busch?
Micahel Busch won NL Player of the Week just a few days ago. He's been one of the more consistent forces in the Chicago Cubs lineup, slashing .256/.450/.788, good for a .788 OPS and 20 home runs. Those numbers have increased in September, when every game matters that much more.
However, given Busch's contributions, it's surprising Counsell has been so quick to pull him in favor of a pinch hitter in specific game situations. Counsell favors the likes of Patrick Wisdom against left-handed pitchers, and asks Busch to step aside in critical late-game situations. However, even this season Busch has a higher batting average in limited opportunities against left-handed pitching than righties. There's little evidence -- at least in the 2024 sample size -- that suggests Busch is a liability against left-handed pitching.
Craig Counsell fails to pick up the Cubs when they are down
Just a few days ago, there was still time for a Cubs turnaround. The Braves injuries finally caught up with them, and the Mets are as unproven as ever. Chicago lost some must-win games against a lesser opponent in the Colorado Rockies, and the players were heartbroken. In the postgame media scrum, players voiced their frustration about their September play, and some missed opportunities. Rather than use this moment as a rallying cry to inspire one last late-season run, Counsell sunk into his chair and let down his team.
“I agree,” Counsell said. “They’re right.”
That's why they pay him the big bucks! Counsell is locked in long term, and is analytical as former players go. It's understandable that he, of all people, knows a lost cause when he sees one. But a team that should see a lot of carryover to 2025 will not forget his lack of belief when they needed him most.