Cubs exec has 'stern words' for MLB insider after Shohei Ohtani report gets out
Cubs executive Jed Hoyer and MLB insider Bob Nightengale reportedly had a back and forth after it was reported Chicago was out of the Shohei Ohtani chase.
By Mark Powell
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was not pleased that MLB insider Bob Nightengale suggested Chicago was out of the Shohei Ohtani chase. Nightengale reported on Tuesday morning that the Cubs "have balked at Ohtani’s price tag of 10 years and at least $500 million."
A conflicting report has since said that the Cubs haven't been informed they are out of the Ohtani chase. It's unclear if Chicago has met with Ohtani just yet, with Craig Counsell saying that he himself has not spoken with the high-priced free agent.
The Cubs were thought to be in the final five for Ohtani, with the Angels, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants also interested and willing to meet his price tag. Nightengale's report doesn't just say the Cubs are out, but it also paints the front office in a negative light, suggesting Chicago wouldn't pay top dollar for the best player in baseball.
Cubs executive Jed Hoyer confronts MLB insider after Shohei Ohtani report
Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers via the Waddle and Silvy show on ESPN1000 Tuesday afternoon, Hoyer confronted Nightengale about his report.
Rogers did say that it doesn't feel like the Cubs are going to land Ohtani at this point at the winter meetings. However, he would not go as far as to say it's impossible, or that Chicago is fully out of the running. Rogers doesn't feel comfortable putting such a report in writing just yet.
Later on Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed he met with Ohtani's camp, as well. The Giants and Blue Jays have also reportedly met with Ohtani. The Angels, of course, are his former team. Does this mean the two-way star is nearing a decision?
Roberts was surprisingly open about his meeting with Ohtani, especially considering Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, made it clear that teams could be punished for leaking information to the press.