Cubs try and fail to troll Ronald Acuña Jr. with incredibly lame Ian Happ graphic
By Scott Rogust
Last year, Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. made history. Facing off against the Chicago Cubs Acuña stole his 70th base of the 2023 season, thus becoming the first player to accomplish this and hit 40 home runs in a single year. Since this happened at Truist Park, the game was paused to play a highlight reel for Acuña. After all, history was made.
Well, the Cubs broadcast for the game on the Marquee Network wasn't happy about it, openly criticizing the pause in play. Over seven months later, the Cubs seemingly got their revenge.
During Thursday's game between the Cubs and Braves at Wrigley Field, outfielder Ian Happ stole second base in the bottom of the fourth inning. After the feat, the video board operator seemingly took a shot at the Braves with an extremely sarcastic statistic.
"Ian Happ: 1st player in MLB history to steal a base on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Wrigley Field in the bottom of an inning."
Cubs video board operator unveils sarcastic stat, seemingly taking a shot at Ronald Acuña Jr.
We're guessing the Cubs video board operator had this saved in their drafts, waiting for a member of the team to steal a base. Once Happ did so on Thursday, the graphic went straight to the Jumbotron.
The thing is, Acuña did something last season that no baseball player has ever done in MLB history. Considering that it was a home game, of course, the team was going to present a video to honor their superstar's feat. This accomplishment helped Acuña win the National League MVP award for the first time in his career.
The Braves did get the last laugh on Thursday, as they picked up a 3-0 win behind a solo home run by Jarred Kelenic, an RBI single by Ozzie Albies, and a sacrifice fly by Marcell Ozuna.
The video operator at Wrigley Field had some fun mocking the pause in play back on Sept. 27, 2023. But it was Atlanta who picked up the series win.