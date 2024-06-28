Cubs faltering could lead to shocking conclusion at the trade deadline
The Chicago Cubs got off to a hot start to 2024. This led to many believing that they would be big time buyers at the trade deadline, especially given the number of holes in their starting nine. They have a lineup that could desperately use some major upgrades.
But they're falling out of the postseason picture, slowly but surely.
As of the writing of this article, Baseball Reference gives Chicago a 5.5 percent chance to make the postseason while FanGraphs gives Chicago an 11.9 percent chance to make it. Chicago is certainly not trending in the right direction.
And if they continue to trend this way, they could end up in a position to sell at the deadline. They don't have a ton of trade pieces to send away, but MLB insider Jon Heyman made a short, but impactful statement in his recent article for the New York Post.
MLB insider lists Cody Bellinger as "interesting" trade deadline option
Heyman listed the Cubs as potential sellers in his last article, noting Cody Bellinger as a player to keep an eye on.
"Rivals see the Cubs as a possible seller, but they don’t have a lot of veteran trade candidates. Cody Bellinger would be interesting."
This is certainly a bit of a new development in the baseball world. The Cubs were desperately trying to sign Bellinger last offseason when he was in free agency and now, flash forward a few months and the Cubs could be selling that exact same player.
Bellinger is signed through the 2026 season but has opt outs in his contract after the 2024 and 2025 season, meaning he could opt out of his contract at any point before it's fully completed in 2026.
The two-time All-Star is slashing .271/.331/.428 with nine homers at this point in 2024, but he picked up his play in the second half of last season, so he could be in store for the same thing this year. He could get hot and slug 20 more home runs this season if he really finds his stride.
The Cubs will leave the door open to dealing him this year, but the offer would really have to be right. They're in no position to need to trade him, meaning they would have all the leverage in a potential negotiation. It'll certainly be interesting to see if teams are actively pursuing him over the next month.