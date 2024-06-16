Cubs fans can't help but feel bad for a 'frustrated' Kris Bryant amid new injuries
By Kinnu Singh
First baseman Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies in 2022, but his tenure with the club has not gone as anyone hoped.
The Rockies have played 394 games since they Bryant signed from the Cubs, and he has missed 248 of them with injuries. He has played in just 24 games this season. The former National League MVP is now on his seventh trip to the injured list since arriving in Colorado.
Bryant’s last appearance was against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 2. It was his 10th game back from his prior stint on the injured list for a low back strain. During that game, Bryant suffered a rib contusion after he bumped into the wall while contorting his body to make a catch.
Bryant was placed on the injured list with a left rib contusion following that game. The 32-year-old initially believed it would be a short stint on the shelf but his soreness continued to linger.
Kris Bryant frustrated by another injury diagnosis
Bryant ultimately underwent further testing and an MRI revealed that he had also suffered an internal oblique strain, according to MLB reporter Thomas Harding. Bryant was “extremely frustrated” about the new injury diagnosis and he has “no idea” when he will be able to return.
For Chicago Cubs fans, Bryant's recent seasons have been hard to watch. A career that began with fireworks now seems to be ending with a whimper.
Bryant was selected with the second overall pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2013 MLB Draft and was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2015. The following season, Bryant earned the NL MVP award while helping the Cubs capture a historic World Series championship. The four-time All-Star slashed .279/.378/.508 in 833 games during his six-and-a-half seasons in Chicago. During that span, he led the Cubs to five postseason appearances and three NLCS appearances.
Bryant spent a portion of the 2021 season with the San Francisco Giants before hitting the open market for the first time in his career. He chose to sign with the Rockies, but injuries limited him to just 42 games in his first season. Since the start of the 2023 season, he has appeared in just 104 games.
Bryant’s injuries have kept him from establishing any sort of momentum or rhythm, and it’s been visible on the diamond. He has slashed .223/.312/.347 in his 436 trips to the plate.
Bryant told Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post that he has dealt with severe arthritis and disc problems in his back that will continue to plague him for the remainder of his playing career.
The Rockies will hope Bryant can return to form — or, at least, stay off the injured list — moving forward. Until then, the club will continue to rely on Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero at first base. Toglia, Jake Cave, and Greg Jones will split duties at right field.