Cubs fans furious at Craig Counsell for pulling Ben Brown in middle of no-hit bid
Milwaukee Brewers fans have booed former manager Craig Counsell every chance they've gotten during his return to American Family Field. On Tuesday night, there's no doubt some Chicago Cubs fans joined in.
Counsell drew the ire of Cubs fans when he pulled rookie pitcher Ben Brown to start the eighth inning. Brown had pitched seven no-hit innings.
Considering the state of Chicago's bullpen this season, it should come as no surprise that Hayden Wesneski gave up a hit to the second batter he faced. The combined no-hit bid was over in the blink of an eye.
Cubs fans were not thrilled with Counsell's decision.
Best tweets from Cubs fans furious with Craig Counsell for taking Ben Brown out
Modern managers often take out pitchers in the middle of no-hit bids in order to protect their arm. Pitch counts are monitored more than ever. Counsell was always unlikely to let his rookie pitcher go deep into the game if he didn't have to.
That doesn't make it any more palatable. The analytics may back Counsell up on this one. We don't have to like it.
Even if the bullpen had kept it together and notched a combined no-hitter, it doesn't hit the same as a singular no-hitter. It might have been the best night of Ben Brown's young life. The best of all possibilities got taken out of his hands.
The greatest moments in sports come from taking the biggest risks. A no-hitter feels like a big enough deal to take that risk.