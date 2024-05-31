Cubs fans irate at Nick Madrigal, Willie Harris, all of the above as slump continues
The Chicago Cubs were in first place in the NL Central at the end of April. May has not been kind to them.
Chicago finished the month with a 10-17 record. They're now six back of the Milwaukee Brewers in first place and they've been unseated for second place by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Friday presented a chance to wash the bad taste out of their mouth following a 1-3 series against the Brewers. Instead, they swallowed another bitter pill watching the bullpen blow another lead and multiple baserunning mishaps get in the way of a W.
In the ninth inning, the Cubs had a prime chance at a walk off after Seiya Suzuki's double brought home Pete Crow-Armstrong. But Nick Madrigal made an ill-advised attempt at home plate and got thrown out by a laser from Elly De La Cruz.
The Cubs went on to lose on a Cody Bellinger fly ball. Leaving Chicago looking for someone to blame. Madrigal was an easy target.
Cubs fans want Nick Madrigal sent to Timbuktu but he'd take forever to get there
Madrigal wasn't the only member of the Cubs who became the subject of Twitter criticism.
Third base coach Willie Harris stood in front of the media and took the blame for sending Madrigal in the first place.
As much as Cubs fans appreciated the accountability, they still had plenty to say about the game-killing call.
The Cubs aren't in a good place. They're finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win. Confidence in the bullpen is shot. The lineup is struggling. Manager Craig Counsell made head scratching decisions in the Milwaukee series and now his coaches are piling on the mistakes.
No wonder Cubs fans are irate. Even the silver linings are tinted with pain.
The Cubs head into June with another two matchups with the Reds over the weekend. Whether they manage to win those or not, Jed Hoyer has to take note of the deficiencies of his team and get ready to make some moves at the MLB trade deadline.