Cubs get back Seiya Suzuki but lose Dansby Swanson as revolving injury door spins
By Lior Lampert
Like Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the Chicago Cubs had to give "a soul for a soul" to reinstate right fielder Seiya Suzuki from the 10-day injured list, putting Dansby Swanson in his place as the All-Star shortstop recovers from a right knee sprain (retroactive to May 8), per the team's transaction log.
After sitting out Wednesday's 3-0 loss against the San Diego Padres because of the ailment, the Cubs figured Swanson could benefit from an additional week of rest, especially knowing reinforcements are on the way in the form of Suzuki in a corresponding move by Chicago.
The Cubs have been playing musical chairs with their lineup for much of the 2024 MLB campaign thus far, sending some of their best players to and from the IL, most recently swapping Suzuki with Swanson. But Chicago continues to find ways to win regardless, posting a 23-16 record and sitting in second place in the National League Central, trailing their divisional rival Milwaukee Brewers by half a game in the standings.
Swanson has not looked like himself in the batter's box this season, so maybe he could benefit from this brief time on the shelf and view it as an opportunity to recalibrate while tending to his knee injury. He has hit four home runs and 12 RBIs with a .209/.285/.341 slash line across 144 plate appearances, striking out 41 times. Gold Glove infielder Nico Hoerner will likely assume the shortstop position in his absence, potentially giving Nick Madigral or Miles Mastrobuoni additional opportunities at second base.
Suzuki has been out since mid-April with a right oblique strain. But the Cubs are excited to welcome him back into the fold, and the timing is ideal with Swanson now sidelined. The 29-year-old outfielder batted .305/.386/.525 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 68 plate appearances before going down, so hopefully he can return to form sooner than later.