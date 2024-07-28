Cubs give Craig Counsell a trade deadline courtesy that drove him away from Brewers
By Mark Powell
For better or worse, Craig Counsell, Carter Hawkins and Jed Hoyer are connected at the hip as the trio plans for the future of the Chicago Cubs. The organization has plenty of assets committed beyond the 2024 season, which in this case makes deciding upon trade deadline plans...difficult. There is no easy road ahead, as in selling off rentals in hopes of boosting the farm system.
The Cubs front office has to make some painful decisions, including if a player's contract status truly means they deserve a spot on Chicago's roster long term. It will be Counsell's job to serve as a mediator between the locker room and front office, and eventually lead a new team entirely onto the field come July 30 and beyond.
“A consultant, I guess, is the best way to say it. We have people spending the bulk of their days and weeks and months on players and these issues. That’s their sweet spot. You let them do their thing and then help where you can," Counsell said, per the Chicago Sun-Times.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Craig Counsell involved in Cubs trade deadline conversations
It's not that Counsell hasn't been included in these conversations in the past. Milwaukee did just that. However, their limited assets and overall organizational strategy didn't always line up with Counsell's desire to add to the roster. The Brewers famously traded Josh Hader, and even Corbin Burnes before this season once Counsell was out the door. Those moves were made with salary in mind.
The Cubs are in the baseball business, too, don't get me wrong. However, they have the capital to build the team Counsell wants, even if that group has disappointed on the diamond for much of this season.
“I feel really good about how we’re positioned for the future and beyond,” Hoyer said. “And so I think our moves will reflect that at the deadline.”
When Counsell joined the rival Cubs from Milwaukee, he admitted that the Cubs resources were part of the equation. The Ricketts family invested heavily in Counsell and thus signaled the start of their competitive window is near. When the time comes, the Cubs should financially back Counsell because they believe in him.