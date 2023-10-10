Cubs give Dansby Swanson more power than he ever had in Atlanta
Dansby Swanson's input will be a massive consideration when it comes to how the Chicago Cubs choose to shape their 2024 roster.
By Josh Wilson
2023 will go down as one of the more complicated seasons in Chicago Cubs history. The team, not unlike others in the NL Central division, sputtered out of the gate, making it look as though offseason moves like signing Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, and Cody Bellinger weren't worth it.
The team was expected to compete but they struggled to do so, going 13-13 in April and 10-18 in May.
For a considerable amount of time, trading high-performing pieces in contract expiration years -- most notably Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger -- was on the table as a reasonable expectation as the trade deadline neared. Then, the team started to win, going 14-11 and 15-11 in June and July, then 18-9 in August. All for it to come back crashing down in September, with the Cubs narrowly missing out on the postseason.
A disappointing end to a roller coaster season. So how do they move forward? It sounds like the Cubs are considering how its players feel, involving one of its key stars in decision making meetings ahead of the offseason.
Dansby Swanson's opinions are sure to be heard in Cubs front office this offseason
Dansby Swanson is in a unique position in that he lives just a few blocks from Wrigley Field behind the Jewel Osco (I did not make that up, and realize it's the most stereotypically Chicago way to describe the location of a dwelling), a house he purchased from former team top executive Theo Epstein. He and his wife, Mallory Pugh, Chicago Red Stars forward, have feet firmly planted in Chicago, and he'll be around the field this offseason.
Executive Jed Hoyer joked in an article by Patrick Mooney of The Athletic that Swanson was offered an office but turned it down due to the "khaki requirement" (subscription required). Still, Swanson is expected to be in at Wrigley's offices often with opinions to share and perspective on how the team should move forward.
Hoyer was clear to Mooney that many of those opinions will be put into action, but that ultimately some won't. Hoyer said he'll be, "playing assistant GM," a level of involvement the executive likes.
It seems to be a healthy setup for Chicago's new locker room leader and star player. Giving him a seat at the table so to speak of executive decisions is important, but Hoyer retaining the right to ultimately do what's best for the team should allow the team to maintain foresight and build the right way. Suits can only speculate and analyze their way into decisions to a certain extent. It's a big reason why former players -- which Hoyer was not, at least at the big league level -- excel in management roles. They understand how things play out in practice, not just in theory. Swanson's abilities to communicate that will be helpful.
Chicago feels right there, and with Swanson here for his first offseason, perhaps this new but largely informal role will give Chicago a chance at making even better moves to position for 2024.