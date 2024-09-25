Cubs give fans reason to watch their final games with exciting call-up
By Austin Owens
It is the most exciting time of the year for baseball fans. As we wind down the 162-game marathon, we still have multiple teams fighting for either a division title or just a chance to play baseball in October via a Wild Card bid. Now, if your favorite team has already been eliminated from contention, it could be difficult to get excited about the final games.
The Chicago Cubs will not have the opportunity to participate in the 2024 postseason but may still have some excitment left in them. After wrapping up a three game set with the NL East champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cubs will end their season at Wrigley Field against their division rivals, the Cincinnati Reds. They will also have a new face in the lineup looking to end the season on a positive note.
Cubs call up exciting prospect
Late Wednesday afternoon, Kiley McDaniel, a baseball insider for ESPN, reported that the Cubs would be calling up outfielder Kevin Alcantara to the big leagues. Just a couple of hours later, Alcantara's name was on Craig Counsell's lineup card.
Alcantara was the biggest piece the Cubs received from the New York Yankees when they made a deal that sent first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Bronx. Cubs fans will finally get to examine if parting ways with Rizzo was worth it.
Through the minors this season, Alcantara hit .278 with 14 homeruns and 61 RBIs in 421 at-bats. He has shown that he possesses power but can also hit for average along with displaying speed as well by swiping 14 bags.
At just 22 years old, the 6-foot-6 outfielder seems to have a bright future ahead of him. Although the Cubs season will officially come to a close on Sunday, perhaps the call up of this highly rated prospect can provide the organization with some encouragement for their future.