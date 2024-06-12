Cubs give fresh start to former All-Star who was DFA’d after meltdown
Jorge Lopez created a storm in New York when he threw his glove into the crowd, gave the misquote heard 'round the world and was DFA'd by the Mets at the end of May.
Now he's joining the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs, in desperate need for help in the bullpen, signed Lopez to a minor league deal on Wednesday, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.
Lopez was an All-Star in 2022 while playing for the Orioles. He has struggled since but this year's 3.76 ERA in 28 appearances was at least serviceable.
Chicago is taking a risk considering Lopez's recent past. And we're not talking about his three most recent appearances giving up five earned runs in 2.1 innings.
The 31-year-old reliever was ejected on May 29 while facing the Dodgers for arguing a check swing. Then angrily tossed his glove over the netting behind home plate and into the crowd as he walked off the field.
If that wasn't newsworthy enough, Lopez caused confusion during post-game interviews when he said something that sounded like: "I think I've been on the worst team in the whole f------ MLB."
He later clarified he was saying, "I think I've been the worst teammate in the whole f------ MLB."
English isn't Lopez's first language, so it seems fair to believe him when he says the second version is what he was trying to say. Either way, his actions before that quote were enough for the Mets to designate him for assignment with a quickness.
Being sent down because you embarrassed the Mets, who are great at embarrassing themselves most of the time, is certainly a red flag.
However, Lopez may have just need a change of scenery. The environment in Queens these days is not particularly postive.
It's not been great in Wrigleyville lately either. Lopez will have to be the judge of whether Chicago's current struggles match up to the Mets.