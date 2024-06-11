Cubs insider cites Willson Contreras 'anger management problems' as reason for breakup
Willson Contreras began his career with the Chicago Cubs. He spent seven years in a Cubs uniform, suiting up and playing in 734 games for the franchise. Contreras was a three-time All-Star and a World Series champion while in Chicago. But, it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows between Contreras and the Cubs.
In fact, they had quite the falling out when Contreras opted to leave Chicago for their inter-division rival St. Louis Cardinals. It didn't take long for the former Cubs catcher to call St. Louis a "better organization" than Chicago.
Now details are beginning to emerge as to why the two sides had such a falling out and it doesn't seem to be too pretty.
Cubs-Contreras split due to his "anger management issues" in the clubhouse
Cubs' insider David Kaplan has been close to the situation the entire time. He was recently on an episode of Waddle and Silvy where he would go on to detail what really went down between the Cubs and their former catcher.
"Willson was so volatile in the clubhouse, he would literally pick up the iPads and start smashing them. And I’m not talking about one iPad, one day… I’m talking all the time. Smash the iPads, go crazy," Kaplan said. "Because he has an anger management problem."
Kaplan would go on to continue the conversation.
"No, (more like) how he was playing, how the team was playing, all of it. And they finally went ‘Okay, that’s enough. We cannot have this volatile presence.’ And that’s why (they let him walk)," Kaplan said.
Everything is beginning to piece together now why the two sides had such a falling out. It makes sense why Contreras opted to go to a division rival and then publically spoke out against his former team.
Now the three-time All-Star gets to face his former team plenty of times throughout the year. He has his opportunity to show the Cubs what they're missing now that they're without him. (Chicago's biggest hole is at catcher, by the way).
But, Chicago may continue to get the last laugh. While they lost Contreras, they are in a much better spot as a franchise than the Cardinals are. St. Louis continues to struggle, facing the potential of a fire sale rebuild, while Chicago is in a position to make the playoffs. So, who's the real loser here?