Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg reveals he has cancer in Instagram update
Ryne Sandberg recently revealed the heartbreaking news that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
On Monday, the MLB world received some upsetting news regarding a Baseball Hall of Famer.
Chicago Cub legend, and former Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg recently took to Instagram to reveal that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. Sandberg wrote:
"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the City of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news. Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."
This is crushing and heartbreaking news for the Cubs legend and the baseball community as a whole. Cancer continues to bring crushing blows to people across the globe, regardless of race, gender, or social class.
Sandberg, 64, played 15 seasons for the Cubs and his first season with the Phillies. Sandberg was named to the All-Star Game 10 times in In his career, and in 1984, won the National League MVP Award after leading the league with 19 triples and 114 runs scored. In his 16-year career, Sandberg recorded a .285 batting average, a .344 on-base percentage, a .452 slugging percentage, 2386 hits, 282 home runs, and 344 stolen bases. Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005 on his third year on the ballot.
Following retirement, Sandberg went on to manage the Phillies from 2013 until 2015, amassing a 119-159 record in those seasons.
The American Cancer Society has reported that roughly 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, with the highest risk being in older men in their 60's. MLB continues to support cancer research through the foundation "Stand Up to Cancer." "Stand Up to Cancer" has been a focal point in All-Star Games and World Series' through the last decade.
The whole baseball community is behind Ryne Sandberg in this one. Sandberg has been nothing but good for baseball and good for the world. Pull through this, Ryno.