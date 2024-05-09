Cubs looking smarter by the day for not investing future in Kris Bryant
A few seasons ago, the Chicago Cubs had to make an important decision with their star infielder Kris Bryant. They had the option to keep him, attempt to re-sign him, and invest their future into him. They also had the option to trade him and move on from the 29-year-old.
Chicago opted for the latter, trading Bryant to the Giants for a return of prospects. A few months later, Bryant would sign a huge, seven-year deal worth nearly $200 million with the Colorado Rockies.
Cubs dodge bullet by not investing their future in Kris Bryant
Since leaving the Cubs, Kris Bryant simply hasn't been the same. This season, the news broke that he's dealing with lower back issues, which seem a bit more serious than many speculated at first.
“I guess it’s hard to speak on because I’m not a doctor, but the discs in my back are pretty much dried up, so there’s a couple of discs that … they don’t function like they did 10 years ago,” Bryant said via the Denver Post. “My facet joints are a little — not a little — they are pretty severely arthritic, and (there are) a lot of bone spurs and stuff like that. It’s just part of getting older. That’s the way the doctor explained it to me. So, I just have to find a way to manage it as best I can.”
Bryant landed on the 10-day injured list about a month ago with what was described as a low back strain. The still-emerging details go to show that this issue is far deeper than the surface and isn't likely a new injury, nor an injury that will ever fully heal.
For Colorado, this is a disaster. Bryant has played just 135 games across three seasons since signing with the Rockies. His slash line of .249/.329/.391 is far below his career mark in each category, while also having an OPS+ below the league average.
For the Cubs, they look smarter and smarter with each passing day. Their rebuild isn't fully completed at this point, but they're in much better shape than they would be if they would have signed Bryant to a deal nearing $200 million.
Bryant still has time to make his mark in Colorado, but it will be an uphill battle with these emerging details surrounding his back problems.