Cubs make drastic change to try and save struggling veteran
By Sean O'Leary
There's no doubt that Kyle Hendricks is a Chicago Cubs legend. He's been their steadiest pitcher over the last ten years, and was the anchor of a rotation that brought them their first World Series since 1908 back in 2016.
He's accomplished a lot in his career to go along with that World Series win. Two top ten Cy Young finishes, including third in 2016, as well as MVP votes in 2016 and an ERA title that same season. He's top 20 in WAR among Cubs pitchers all time, and even ranks eighth in franchise history in strikeouts. All the while, he never managed an average fastball velocity of 90 mph.
In 2023, it appeared as if he was taking a step back, with an ERA of 3.74 over 24 starts. So far in 2024, it has completely fallen apart for the 34-year-old. In seven starts to begin his campaign, he has thrown 30.2 innings, and leads the league in runs allowed with 36 and 10.57 ERA. His fastball velocity is down to 87.8, which is in the first percentile.
There has been no end in sight to his struggles, so manager Craig Counsell decided to make a big move going forward.
Hendricks will be moving to the bullpen "for now"
In Hendricks' 254 career games, only one was not a start, so this will be a big change for the veteran. The Cubs have the luxury of making this move because the rotation, outside of Hendricks, has been so good. Shota Imanaga has been lights out, with an ERA under one, in his rookie year. Javier Assad, back in the rotation, has also been terrific, posting a 1.49 ERA in nine starts so far. Not to mention, they also have ace Justin Steele.
The bullpen, on the other hand, has not been as good. Hector Neris, the current closer, and Mark Leiter Jr. have been the bright spots of the bullpen, with Leiter having an ERA of 0.95 in 19 games.
Adbert Alzolay was the closer coming into the season, but after blowing four saves, he was removed from the role. With a 4.67 ERA on the season, he is now on the injured list with a flexor strain and is now getting a second opinion.
Keegan Thompson and Drew Smyly both have ERAs near five and are also currently on the injured list.
The Cubs bullpen has been ineffective and is injury riddled right now, so moving Hendricks to the pen could be helpful if he starts to get back on track. It doesn't seem to be a permanent move, as Counsell said, but if Hendricks can be effective while he is filling that role, it could be helpful until a possible trade for an arm later in the season.
If Hendricks can figure it out in the bullpen, he won't be there for long. It would be a shame if this dramatic drop off held for someone who has been so important to the franchise. And, no, I wouldn't expect a velocity spike.