Cubs have some added motivation in next series with playoff spot on the line
The Chicago Cubs dramatically turned their season around, emerging as one of baseball’s hottest teams to watch over the past few weeks. As of July 19, the Cubs were sitting at a 45-50 record with a sizable gap in the Wild Card race.
However, a recent spark of energy within the team has skyrocketed them into playoff contention, showing off a 71-66 record, an MLB-best six-game win streak, and sitting just three games back from the final Wild-Card spot. With momentum on their side, here’s how an upcoming series could solidify the Cubs’ playoff aspirations.
The Cubs have been on fire as of late, winning eight of their last nine series matchups. With the 11th easiest remaining schedule and the Mets facing the fourth hardest, Chicago could very well position themselves above their National League opponent.
Cubs face crucial juncture for playoff push but with some advantages in their favor
Over the next six days, the Cubs will see a three-game series against the Pirates, a team they recently swept, followed by a showdown between baseball’s oldest team, the New York Yankees, who haven’t played at Wrigley Field since 2017. Adding to the intrigue, Anthony Rizzo will make his return to Chicago for the first time in seven years after a seasoned history with his former team, and possibly a target on his back.
Rizzo, who returned after a 60-day IL stint, went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a loss against the St. Louis Cardinals this past Sunday. Rizzo has not faired well against the Cubs, batting just .192 across six games against his former team.
Despite holding a lead in the American League East, the Yankees have been inconsistent since June 1, posting a 39-39 record while going 4-5 in their last nine games against beatable opponents in the Rockies, Nationals, and Cardinals. The Yankees also chose to not call up top prospect Jasson Dominguez this Sunday after rosters expanded to 28 players, a decision that has left Yankees fans frustrated, considering his immediate impact in the few major league games before his injury led to possible 2023 late-season success.
The Cubs could escape with a series win against the Yankees and perhaps capitalize on some revenge against Rizzo, who was traded to New York in 2021 after his contract was set to expire, projecting an eventual departure in that year’s free agency.
The pitching matchups are a tight one, as the Cubs face a returning Clarke Schmidt who spent much of this season on the IL, as well as struggling pitchers Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes. The series will also feature Jamison Taillon pitching against his former team after spending two years with the Yankees.