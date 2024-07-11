Cubs pending roster move could mean really bad news for Cody Bellinger
Injuries are the worst part of baseball and the worst part of sports in general. Players work their tails off for 12 months out of the year, only to have all the rewards ripped away from them due to injuries that they can't control. We've seen it with the uptick in Tommy John surgeries, which sideline pitchers for over a year and now we're beginning to see more and more players end up with broken bones after being hit on the hand.
Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge are two of the more notable cases of this unfortunate hit by pitch, with Betts missing multiple weeks and the All-Star Game because of the broken bone. It appears as though you can add Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger to the list of players to get drilled in the hand.
And the Cubs' pending roster move paints a dark picture for Bellinger's health.
Cubs pending roster move indicates Bellinger injury to be serious
The Cubs Triple-A outfielder, Alexander Canario is headed to Baltimore to be with the big league team on their road trip. There hasn't been an official roster move just yet, but this clearly points in the direction that Bellinger is headed to the injured list, with the worst case scenario being a broken bone similar to the Mookie Betts injury.
A Bellinger injury, especially one that lands him on the injured list, would throw a wrench in a ton of things for the Cubs.
The Cubs are looking to turn their season back around, having won five of their last six. If they can finish this turnaround, they have a chance to be seen as buyers and not sellers. At the very least, they would be willing to hold onto non rental players like Jameson Taillon and Ian Happ.
The other issue here is that an injury to Bellinger limits the Cubs' ability to trade him, if that is the direction they were heading. It would be tough for a team to want to acquire an outfielder than might not be back on the active roster until well into August, especially since they would be adding him in a hunt for the postseason.
Nothing is official just yet, but all the signs are pointing in the worst possible direction for the Cubs.