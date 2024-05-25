Cubs top prospect pimped the most metal home run you’ll ever seen in Triple-A
Every Chicago Cubs fan feels like they're keenly watching every move of the organization's top prospect, Pete Crow-Armstrong. We've already seen the 22-year-old in the majors for 23 games with some up-and-down results but the upside and the role he has to play in the future of the Cubs is quite obvious.
And on Friday evening, he may have shown just why everyone is so high on his potential, particularly in the face of adversity.
Currently with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, the outfielder was up at the plate facing off against MLB veteran Wily Peralta. Peralta, whether to send a message or just because he was wild, got things heated in the contest as he threw behind Crow-Armstrong with one pitch but then followed it up by doing so again.
Tempers flared to the point of no brawl but quite a bit of yelling, including Iowa's manager, Marty Peavy, who was ejected from the game for arguing with the umpire. Crow-Armstrong was clearly heated as well but it seemed as if Peavy took the bullet for his star. And PCA made sure that his manager's efforts weren't in vein with an ice-cold response after the yelling matches.
Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong pimps HR after being thrown behind twice
On the next pitch, Crow-Armstrong completely tattooed a baseball for a no-doubt home run to right field. And after everything that had just happened, the Cubs top prospect added some flourishes, including a monumental bat flip and plenty of time to admire his work before rounding the bases.
If nothing else, Pete Crow-Armstrong has that big-league star swagger. But he's certainly got more than that.
When you think about the best players in the game, you want these guys to be the ones to answer the bell when the moments are big. And we all know that big moments can be a late-inning at-bat, they can be a prime opportunity in a close game, or they can even be something like what we saw in Iowa on Friday where tensions are high and a message needs to be sent. In that latter category, PCA passed with flying colors.
Crow-Armstrong has slashed just .236/.295/.364 in the majors so far this season but his stock remains extremely high. And if he keeps playing like this in Triple-A, the Cubs will have no choice but to give him even more opportunities at the big-league level moving forward this season and obviously beyond that.