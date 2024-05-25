Cubs-Pirates restart time: Rain delay updates from PNC Park
The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates were enjoying some Saturday baseball when weather put a stop to the festivities.
The game entered a delay in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs on the board.
Will the Cubs and Pirates finish out the game? Will it be called? We're tracking all the updates from PNC Park as they come in.
Cubs-Pirates rain delay updates: Restart coming at 6:10 p.m. ET
6:00 p.m. ET: Looks like it was a quick delay. The tarp is being removed and the expected restart time is now set for 6:10 p.m. ET.
5:50 p.m. ET: Meteorologist Kevin Roth predicted the rain would clear up in "20ish minutes" but getting the game going could take longer than that. By the time that happens, another storm may have rolled in.
So it's pretty unclear when this one will start back up.
With five innings in the books for the road team, the Pirates would get a win if the game was called. They held a 3-1 lead at the time of the suspension.
Saturday's game was supposed to start at 4:05 p.m. ET but it was delayed 25 minutes because of the weather.
The game did eventually get underway but the rain wasn't finished with Pittsburgh obviously.
The Pirates broke the deadlock in the third inning but the Braves tied it up in the top of the fourth. Pittsburgh didn't let them celebrate too long. The bottom of the fourth brought two more runs for the Pirates thanks to Ronald Acuña Jr.'s fielding error and a sacrifice fly from Edward Olivares sending Nick Gonzales home.
Mitch Keller pitched five innings for the Pirates with six hits, two strikeouts and one earned run allowed.
Reynaldo Lopez was on the mound for the Braves, giving up five hits and two earned runs while notching three strikeouts.