Cubs-Pirates restart time: Rain delay updates from PNC Park, May 11
It was a big day for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs on Saturday with the two NL Central foes battling at PNC Park in the Steel City. That, of course, was because it marked the MLB debut of Paul Skenes.
The hurler who thoroughly dominated the minor league ranks got off to a hot start, mowing down the Cubs in his first inning of major-league work, and ultimately lasted 4.0+ innings before getting pulled. He struck out seven, but was charged with three runs after leaving two men on base when he exited and allowing a solo home run to Nico Hoerner.
But then the Cubs fully rallied back. Yet, right as they tied the game up at 6-6, the game was put into a rain delay.
So when will the game restart on Saturday after going into rain delay? Let's take a look at the possible Cubs-Pirates restart time.
Cubs-Pirates rain delay updates: Restart time projection, weather forecast
Update: The Pirates announced that the game should resume at approximately 8 p.m. ET.
Original Post: It could be a long wait in Pittsburgh for the Cubs-Pirates game to resume as the likely earliest restart time would be around 7:30 p.m. ET looking at the forecast.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast with about a 90% chance through 7 p.m. ET with the storms then moving out of the area. There are still showers in the forecast throughout the evening with a slight break projected around 9 p.m. ET where it will just be cloudy.
It's unfortunate for the Cubs to go into the rain delay at this point. After trailing 6-1 when Skenes exited, they clawed back in the fifth inning to score five runs and get things rolling hugely. In fact, right before the delay was called with two outs in the fifth inning, this wild play tied it up for Chicago on the road.
When the rain delay does end, though, the Cubs will have Seiya Suzuki at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. It'll be a chance to take the lead from the home Pirates and carry the momentum through the delay, though that's always easier said than done.
We will continue to keep you updated with any further information about when play will resume.