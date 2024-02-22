Cubs recent player interviews again point to life without Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger is still unsigned. While the original consensus was that he would remain with the Cubs, the odds of a reunion continue to dwindle.
By Curt Bishop
With spring training games already underway, the Chicago Cubs continue to bide their time on a potential Cody Bellinger reunion.
The popular consensus at the beginning of the offseason was that he would return to the North Siders. However, the odds of a reunion are becoming increasingly low.
Even members of the Cubs appear to be losing hope for a Bellinger reunion.
Recent player interviews in The Athletic (subscription required) suggest that the Cubs have officially turned the page and are content with what they currently have on the roster heading into 2024.
"They expect a lot out of me" said outfielder Seiya Suzuki. "I'm going to do my best to make sure that I meet those expectations. I'm ready to go.
Cubs preparing for life without Cody Bellinger
Obviously, Suzuki is referring to what the Cubs expect out of him.
But if the Cubs expect more out of Suzuki than they have in years past, then it's likely that he is viewed as somebody who could pick up the slack if and when Bellinger leaves.
Hitting coach Dustin Kelly praised infielder Nico Hoerner and expressed optimism for the future.
"Nico could probably hit .280 in his sleep," Kelly said.
New manager Craig Counsell also appears to be optimistic and went as far as to say that he believes the Cubs are in good shape offensively.
"We have enough offense to win," said Counsell.
Granted, the Cubs aren't going to publicly say that they don't like their offense, and they do still have Suzuki, Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, and Ian Happ, so their offense isn't exactly in a bad spot.
But they will need a bat in order to build off of last year, when they finished 83-79 and fell just one game short of the postseason.
Matt Chapman is still available, so the Cubs have options.
But based on what is being said by players and coaches, it appears that the Cubs are fully prepared to turn the page and move on from Bellinger. After all, the season is fast approaching.
We'll see how the market unfolds in the next few weeks.