Cubs position change hints Chicago won't spend on at least one big-name free agent
The Chicago Cubs are having Christopher Morel spend time at third base during spring training, hinting they won't spend big at that position.
By Mark Powell
While Christopher Morel was mentioned in trade rumors earlier this winter, the Chicago Cubs never wavered. Morel was a revelation as a power threat in 2023, emerging in a Cubs lineup that outperformed its expectations. While Morel has played the corner infield positions before, he outlook heading into 2024 spring training was primarily as a designated hitter.
As it turns out, Craig Counsell and the Cubs have other ideas.
“I'd like to see him at third base,” Counsell said. “Look, Christopher's done so much with the bat that it's our job to figure out the best way to deploy him, right?"
Morel has logged over 180 innings at third base in his career, with -4 defensive runs saved during that time. Third base is his most natural position, as despite his athletic frame Morel hasn't played well defensively in the outfield or second base.
“To say he can play a lot of positions, yes,” Counsell said. “We have to play them at a certain level that it makes sense for the bat to be in there, right? And it is harder to play multiple positions – no question about it. At this point, with players around Chris, we've asked him to move around. So, I think my idea at the start of camp is to kind of focus mainly on third base."
MLB Rumors: Cubs move Christopher Morel to third base. Are they out on Matt Chapman?
Just last week the Cubs were linked to third baseman Matt Chapman, and frankly have been mentioned as a possible suitor all offseason long. With spring training here whether the Cubs front office likes it or not, Chicago has pivoted to an internal option. It doesn't mean a Chapman signing can't happen, though Morel's emergence at third makes it all the more unlikely.
Chicago should focus all of its attention to Cody Bellinger, who remains unsigned but still favored to land back with the Cubs. Bellinger's price tag was over $200 million at one point this offseason, which scared off interested teams.
If Bellinger's price has lowered some, then he could rejoin Chicago any day now. That's a relatively big if, though.