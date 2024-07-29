Cubs recent acquisition comes with major red flag
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 season has not gone how the Chicago Cubs hoped it would. With a 51-56 record, the team is currently 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central division and five games out from the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
Despite their lackluster season, the Cubs added one of the biggest bats available before the trade deadline on July 30. Chicago acquired third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for infielder Christopher Morel and pitching prospects Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson.
Chicago made the acquisition as a part of their long-term vision as Paredes is under team control through the 2027 MLB season. This year, the third baseman is slashing .245/.357/.435 while recording 16 home runs 55 RBIs this season.
Cubs addition Isaac Paredes could struggle at Wrigley Field
Although Paredes put together his first All-Star season with the Rays, he may not find the same success in Chicago. Paredes would have 13 less home runs in the past three seasons if he played in Wrigley Field, according to Baseball Prospectus writer Robert Orr.
Wrigley Field suppresses home runs to 97 percent of the league average for right-handed hitters like Paredes, according to Statcast Park Factors. For the past three seasons in Tampa Bay, Paredes has enjoyed the luxury of hitting in Tropicana Field, where right-handed home runs are inflated to 103 percent of the league average.
Joining the Cubs is a full-circle moment for Paredes, who began his career in Chicago's farm system as an international amateur free agent in 2015. The Cubs traded him to the Detroit Tigers in 2017, and was eventually dealt to the Rays ahead of the 2022 regular season.
Paredes has a pulled fly-ball rate of 23.7 percent, which the highest of any hitter with a minimum of 200 plate appearances, according to CBS Sports.
Paredes will fill in for Morel, who was playing exclusively at third base or designated hitter for the Cubs this season. He has recorded 26 homers this season, but was batting just .199 with a .675 OPS through 103 games with the Cubs.
Morel reacted to the trade on an Instagram story with a photo of him in a Cubs uniform.
"Right now I can’t think or speak, tears are coming out, but my soul and my heart will always be in Chicago, Philippians 4:13," Morel captioned the post.