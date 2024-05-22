A Cubs-Rockies trade to give Chicago bullpen help after Adbert Alzolay injury
The Chicago Cubs have done quite a good job at exceeding expectations to start 2024. They've had a little assistance through playing in one of the worst divisions in baseball, but take nothing away from Chicago, they've been good.
With the recent announcement that starter Kyle Hendricks would be moving to the bullpen, Chicago is in desperate need of a few more reliable arms. Hendricks likely won't stick in the Chicago pen and his Cubs days may be coming to a close.
The solution to Chicago's problem may be found on the trade market and it could be coming from all the way across the country. Jalen Beeks of the Colorado Rockies has been spectacular this year
A Cubs-Rockies trade that fills the hole in the Chicago bullpen
Colorado is going to sell at the trade deadline and lefty Jalen Beeks is going to be available on the market. Beeks enters unrestricted free agency at the end of the season. Chicago is the perfect team to make an attempt at the veteran.
A trade for the lefty wouldn't cost the Cubs an arm and a leg. It would likely cost them a prospect in the backend of their top 30 prospects and some cash.
Righty Porter Hodge and some cash will likely make this trade happen and both sides would be happy about it.
The Cubs receive bullpen help in Beeks. While he hasn't been completely dominant in his MLB career, he has shown the ability to perform this year, much better than Cubs relievers Luke Little and Jose Cuas have.
For the Rockies, they're going to lose Beeks to free agency at the end of the season, so they don't have much leverage here. They're able to snag an MLB ready prospect and some cash for a player that won't be on their roster in six months.
Beeks, 30, could be exactly what the Cubs are missing. It isn't likely that Kyle Hendricks is going to stick in the bullpen. They're going to need an additional arm and adding a lefty like Beeks fills that hole. He's pitched to the tune of a 2.11 ERA in over 20 innings so far in 2024.
This is a true win-win deal. The baseball world could see something very similar be agreed on in the near future, if Beeks is dealt to Chicago.