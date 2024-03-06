Cubs roster decision suggests top prospect must wait after tough spring training
With Cody Bellinger back in Chicago and Mike Tauchman having a strong spring, the path for Pete-Crow Armstrong may be blocked.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago Cubs may have a difficult decision to make in a few weeks.
With Cody Bellinger back in Chicago, top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong's path forward may be more complicated.
In addition, outfielder Mike Tauchman has put together a solid spring and seemingly has a secure spot on the Cubs roster as their fourth outfielder. Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that manager Craig Counsell had already informed him he made the Opening Day roster.
"From a personal standpoint, it's given me a little freedom to trial-and-error a couple of things, rather than really focusing on the results, focusing on 'making the team,'" Tauchman said of his talk with Counsell. "Because now it's about getting ready for March 28 and the subsequent games that we have.
Meanwhile, Crow-Armstrong is hitting just .190 this spring.
Pete Crow-Armstrong may be blocked from Cubs Opening Day roster
Because Tauchman has already been granted a spot on the Opening Day roster, it's very likely that Crow-Armstrong will start the year in Triple-A Iowa to receive regular reps.
The young Cubs outfielder also made a crucial mistake in center field last week.
But as of now, he may be blocked and not have a clear path to the Major Leagues, especially with Bellinger back with the team.
And with Crow-Armstrong struggling, that path has become less clear by the day.
That doesn't mean that he won't see time in the Major Leagues this year, but the Cubs already have a starting outfield of Ian Happ, Bellinger, and Seiya Suzuki, and Tauchman can play all three outfield positions and serve as a solid backup.
There is still plenty of time left in spring training for Crow-Armstrong to heat up and claim a spot on the roster. That might force the Cubs' hand and cause them to move Bellinger to first base to clear a spot in center field for the young prospect.