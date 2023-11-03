Cubs rumors: 3 Pete Alonso backup plans if Scott Boras contract warning is true
If the Chicago Cubs' Pete Alonso plan falls through, here are alternatives to address the first base need.
2. Josh Bell
After five years in Pittsburgh to start his career, Josh Bell has played for four different teams over the last two seasons. He bounced from Washington to San Diego in 2022, Then, from Cleveland to Miami in 2023. He will no doubt hope to find a more stable home in free agency, and the Cubs are well-positioned to offer it under the right circumstances.
Alonso is the obvious dream target for Chicago — one of the best pure power bats in the MLB, still smack in the middle of his prime. Josh Bell profiles as more of a journeyman with the occasional flourish in the batter's box, but he would address the Cubs' need for another infield bat. He slashed a respectable .247/.325/.419 last season, posting 22 home runs and 74 RBIs in 547 at-bats (150 games).
Last season, Bell ranked in the 72nd percentile in walk percentage and the 73rd percentile in expected slugging percentage, per Baseball Savant. He forces pitchers to play it carefully every at-bat. He's not an elite power threat, but as far as mid-tier free agents go, it's hard to do much better than Bell on a modest contract.
Bell is a switch hitter, which is quite valuable, and he's rather accomplished compared to his peers on the free-agent market. He made an All-Star appearance with the Pirates in 2019 and he earned Silver Slugger with the Nationals in 2021. If Chicago finds itself priced out of the Alonso market and inclined to spend big at a different position, Bell is a more than suitable backup plan at first base.