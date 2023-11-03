Cubs rumors: 3 Pete Alonso backup plans if Scott Boras contract warning is true
If the Chicago Cubs' Pete Alonso plan falls through, here are alternatives to address the first base need.
1. Rhys Hoskins
The ultimate free agent wild card is Rhys Hoskins. Frankly, there's an argument to be made that he is Chicago's best option here. Alonso would require several valuable pieces in return, plus he will either leave in free agency or sign a gargantuan contract. Bell and Cron tend to oscillate between effective and ineffective in a given season. Last we saw Hoskins, he was a serious power presence for the National League champs — and a serious postseason performer.
Philadelphia could throw a curve and offer Hoskins a qualifying offer, but the expectation is that Hoskins will have his pick of suitors once the free agency bell rings. The Phillies could move Bryce Harper back to the outfield, and thus open up Hoskins' spot at first, but that's an iffy proposition at best. The odds of a team switch for the 30-year-old are high.
Hoskins spent all of last season recovering from a torn ACL. On one hand, there is natural concern about any player who has missed so long with such a serious injury. On the other hand, it probably keeps Hoskins' contract value lower than what he is actually worth at full strength. In 2022, Hoskins slashed .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 72 RBIs in 589 at-bats (156 games). He led the MLB with 116 RBIs during the 2019 season.
If the Cubs want a cheaper alternative to Alonso, but still want to prioritize a real heavy-hitter in the middle of the lineup, there isn't a better option than Hoskins. He has All-Star upside and the chance to meaningfully change Chicago's offensive fortunes with a proper bounce-back season. He worked hard during his rehab stint with the Phillies and there's every reason to believe he can get back to prime form eventually.