Cubs Rumors: Bellinger’s FA price, Ian Happ regret, untimely injury
- RHP Michael Fulmer heads to the 15-day injured list
- Ian Happ's extension looks bad in retrospect
- Cody Bellinger expected to earn MVP payday
The Chicago Cubs called up southpaw Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa to pitch in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh. It was a historic debut, with Wicks striking out nine batters in five innings. He surrendered only two hits, one earned run, and one walk — all of which came in the first inning.
Not shabby. Wicks is the Cubs' No. 10 prospect and he looks like a legitimate rotation cog for a Chicago team on the precipice of the National League playoffs. That said, the reason Wicks was called up dampens the excitement a little bit.
Chicago placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm. His absence comes at the worst possible time for the Cubs. The postseason is just within reach and Chicago will need a full accompaniment of talent to reach the promised land. Even if the 23-year-old Wicks continues to show out, Fulmer's arm will be sorely missed in the bullpen.
Fulmer has posted an ERA of 4.47 with a 1.331 WHIP in 56.1 innings across 57 appearances. His situational value in the pen cannot be overlooked. Fulmer has been dealing with soreness in his arm "for a while," Cubs manager David Ross told MLB.com.
The Cubs will hope two weeks is enough time for Fulmer to recuperate and return to full strength.