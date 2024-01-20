Cubs rumors: Bellinger favorites, Christopher Morel's confusing future, 3 bullpen targets
- Cody Bellinger is Chicago's player to lose
- Christopher Morel's confusing Cubs future
- Relievers Cubs can target with Josh Hader off the market
One of the big bright spots of this past season was the play of Christopher Morel who broke out in a big way offensively, slashing .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs and 70 RBI. Those numbers would've been good for an entire season, but Morel hit 26 homers in just 107 games played. He'd be on pace to hit roughly 39 home runs in a full 162-game season at that pace.
Morel has always been able to hit, especially for power. The reason why only appeared in 107 games is he does not have an established position. He's appeared in six different positions in the field, but has struggled defensively at every single one of them. Versatility is valuable, and Morel certainly has that, however, it loses a ton of value when you struggle at every position.
When it comes to Morel's Cubs future, it's hard to evaluate. We've heard his name thrown around in trade rumors this offseason, and his lack of a position is likely why. The Cubs can and likely will DH him, but he loses a lot of value serving as a 24-year-old DH.
Morel is probably best suited in the infield, but it's hard to see where he'd get the reps on the infield dirt. He can play third base for now, but Cubs 2023 first-round pick Matt Shaw is rising very quickly. The middle infield is taken by a pair of Gold Glovers in Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson.
Morel has seen time in the outfield as well, but his path to playing time there is less than clear. Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki are locked into the corners at least for the short-term. Top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong got his first taste of the majors last September and could easily be there on Opening Day this season. The Cubs have other talented outfield prospects as well like Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcantara, and Brennan Davis. This isn't even including the possibility of them re-signing Cody Bellinger.
Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune (subscription required) says that the Cubs are fine with Morel's lack of an established position, but it's really hard to believe that. If the Cubs are able to package him in a trade for a star, don't be surprised to see that happen. For as much as they love his bat, they can find better bang for their buck at DH and trade the 24-year-old who has shown immense potential with five years of team control for a legitimate star to put Chicago over the top in the NL Central.