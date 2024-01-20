Cubs rumors: Bellinger favorites, Christopher Morel's confusing future, 3 bullpen targets
Cubs rumors: Cody Bellinger is Chicago's player to lose
We've hit late January and Cody Bellinger remains on the market. He's been the best position player available for over a month since Shohei Ohtani signed his deal with the Dodgers, yet there has been little rumored interest.
The Blue Jays were a team that looked like the favorites to sign him but they chose to bring Kevin Kiermaier back. The Giants were seen as a likely landing spot at certain points as well, but they signed Jung Hoo Lee. The Yankees were even seen as a realistic option before they traded for Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto.
With a lack of a market behind him, the likelihood now is that Bellinger will re-sign with the Cubs. MLB Network's Jon Morosi backs that up by saying "The Cubs have as good, or better of a chance to sign Cody Bellinger as any other team in Major League Baseball." Morosi notes that the Cubs think highly of him and Bellinger really enjoyed his time on the North Side, giving every reason to believe that these two sides will reach an agreement at some point.
As of now, the price tag is out of Chicago's range. Bellinger, understandably so, is seeking a monster deal coming off an MVP-caliber season. The Cubs, understandably so, are hesitant considering his batted ball luck in 2023, and his awful years the two seasons prior.
With Scott Boras representing him, there's a good chance Bellinger continues to hold out and wait for the big offer he seeks to finally come through. Assuming that monster offer does not come through, the Cubs seem to be the team best positioned to sign the 2019 NL MVP winner.