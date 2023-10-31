Cubs rumors: Bellinger path to staying, scouted free agent now available, trades or signings?
- The Cubs might be wise to chase trades instead of free agents
- A free agent Chicago scouted is entering MLB free agency
- Despite prospects that could be close to starting in the outfield, the Cubs might be wise to keep Cody Bellinger even if costly
By Curt Bishop
Cubs more interested in trades than free agency?
While the Chicago Cubs are expected to be busy this coming winter, it appears that they may ultimately choose to add players via trade rather than in free agency.
This could throw a wrench in their plans to re-sign Cody Bellinger, who is set to hit the open market yet again this winter. Jesse Rogers of ESPN believes that the Cubs would be better positioned to make a trade than make a big signing.
First base is an area where the Cubs could look to improve, and with the New York Mets not planning on bouncing back into contention until 2026, it's possible that the Cubs could target slugger and former MVP candidate Pete Alonso.
The 28-year-old hit only .217 during the regular season, but still hit 46 home runs and drove in 118 runs while posting an OPS of .822 with the Mets.
Alonso would be a significant addition to the Cubs lineup. He would provide power from the right side of the plate and also fill the void at first base.
The Cubs do have Matt Mervis waiting in the wings, but he hit only .167 with three homers when he was called up.