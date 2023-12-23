Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger latest, new trade target, tough Yamomoto butterfly effect
- Yamamoto signing in LA could hurt the Cubs moving forward
- A new trade target connected to Chicago
- What's the latest with Cody Bellinger's free agency market?
Cubs Rumors: Chicago named top landing spot for Framber Valdez trade
So if the Cubs are in danger of coming up empty with the top pitchers remaining on the free agency market, perhaps Jed Hoyer could look to the trade market. One possible option, Tyler Glasnow, is already off the board after being dealt to the Dodgers, but the likes of Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber continue to appear to be on the trade block.
What if there was another trade target for Chicago to consider, though, someone who might have as strong of a track record?
USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that, while the Astros aren't actively shopping one of their staff's aces, Framber Valdez, at least five times have already inquired on the 30-year-old two-time All-Star and will listen to offers, even if they don't "plan" on trading him.
So where do the Cubs come into play? Bleacher Report MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer ranked the 10 best landing spots for Valdez if the Astros were to trade him. In that ranking, Chicago came in at No. 1. Here's what Rymer had to say about the connection and fit with a proposed package of RHP Cade Horton and LHP Jordan Wicks for Valdez:
"As with the Reds, the Cubs aren't quite on the same contention timeline as the Astros. Houston could therefore make this trade with some confidence that Valdez wouldn't make them pay for it in a face-to-face way in October.
"As for the trade itself, the Astros would get the No. 2 and No. 4 prospects from the best farm system in the National League. Wicks could help them right away, while Horton's debut shouldn't be far off after he dominated at Double-A to finish off his 2023 season."
It's a hefty price to pay, but to give the Cubs a rotation featuring Valdez, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad and veteran Kyle Hendricks, it might be worth it. That's especially true if the alternative is striking out completely on rotation upgrades this offseason.