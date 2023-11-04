Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger replacement, Marcus Stroman outlook, reliever off market
- Cubs FA target Brooks Raley is off the market
- Marcus Stroman's time with Cubs may be over
- A potential Cody Bellinger replacement surfaces
Cubs Rumors: Marcus Stroman opts out of contract and hits free agency
The Cubs' rotation could look very different next season.
Marcus Stroman has opted out of the final year of his contract, worth $21 million. He will test the open market despite a rocky finish to the 2023 season, during which he dealt with a lingering hip injury that sent him to the IR at one point.
It was a wonky 2023 season for Stroman, who made his second All-Star appearance. He was a fixture in trade deadline rumors, but he wasn't moved. He dealt with hip inflammation down the stretch of the season and saw his numbers plummet in July and August.
On the whole, Stroman finished his season with a 3.95 ERA and 1.259 WHIP. He went 10-9 as the Cubs narrowly missed the postseason. When he's right, Stroman is absolutely deserving of a raise. That said, his decision to opt out surprised many given the injury and inconsistency concerns. It will take a bold team to beat $21 million in annual value for Stroman. But, one could also read this as a play for more long-term security, even if Stroman can't match the $21 million year-to-year.
The Cubs now face a difficult decision. Stroman was an integral part of the rotation early in the season, but fellow All-Star Justin Steele softens the blow of a potential departure. In a free agent market hungry for pitchers, there should be no shortage of suitors for Stroman, even with all the red flags. His 57.4 percent ground ball rate ranked in the 94th percentile in the MLB. He keeps the ball in the park, which makes him the perfect pitcher on paper for Chicago's impressive defense.
All signs point toward Stroman leaving. The Cubs aren't out of the race, but Chicago notably refused to engage in extension talks last season. There's a chance Jed Hoyer and the front office simply prefer cheaper alternatives or a different big-splash signing.