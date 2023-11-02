Cubs rumors: Cody Bellinger update, 2016 member re-signed, Phillies link
- Should the Cubs sign Rhys Hoskins to a short-term deal?
- Chicago is bringing back a coach that helped them win the World Series
- The Cubs are essentially guaranteed to make Cody Bellinger a qualifying offer
By Luke Norris
With the 2023 MLB season now officially in the books following the Texas Rangers' first-ever World Series win, it's now time for what promises to be an exciting offseason.
There will undoubtedly be a lot of eyes on the Chicago Cubs, who exceeded expectations with an 83-79 campaign and were right in the mix for a spot in the postseason before a September swoon left them just short.
The Cubs have plenty of decisions to make during MLB free agency, a couple of which we'll look at here. We'll also look at a signing they've already made, as Chicago has brought back a member of the coaching staff that helped win the 2016 World Series.
So, let's get to it.
Should the Cubs attempt to sign Rhys Hoskins to a one-year deal?
One of the big names on the market this year is Rhys Hoskins, who missed out on the final year of his contract with the Philadelphia Phillies after tearing the ACL in his left knee during spring training.
Given the severity of such an injury, Hoskins, who belted 30 home runs and knocked in 79 runs in helping the Phillies to the World Series in 2022, may have trouble finding a team willing to offer him a multi-year deal.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden has predicted that Hoskins will receive a one-year deal (subscription required) worth $12 million for the 2024 campaign, which would essentially serve as a season to prove he's healthy and worthy of a lengthier deal.
If the Cubs could get Hoskins for this amount, or even a million or two more, they shouldn't think twice.
Okay, so he's not the greatest first baseman in the world. But he's adequate enough and would at least give David Ross a consistent presence there.
And you've already seen some of the power numbers Hoskins brings to the table. He's also had a solid on-base percentage with the Phillies during his seven-year career at .353.
This is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Cubs, as a one-year deal obviously poses no long-term threat. Of course, Hoskins will have other suitors out there, likely including the Phillies, but he'd seemingly thrive at Wrigley Field, and Chicago needs to be in the mix for his services.