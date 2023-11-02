Cubs rumors: Cody Bellinger update, 2016 member re-signed, Phillies link
- Should the Cubs sign Rhys Hoskins to a short-term deal?
- Chicago is bringing back a coach that helped them win the World Series
By Luke Norris
Chicago has brought back the hitting coach who helped the team win the 2016 World Series
If Rhys Hoskins does indeed call Wrigley Field home in 2024, he'll have a familiar hitting coach to work with, as The Athletic reports the Cubs plan to bring John Mallee back to the big leagues (subscription required).
Mallee was the lead hitting coach for the North Siders from 2015 to 2017, helping Chicago to three consecutive appearances in the National League Championship Series and aiding the Cubs in ending their 108-year championship drought.
A Chicago native, Mallee was relieved of his duties following the 2017 NLCS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers but quickly found a job with the Phillies, with whom he worked for two seasons.
He then reunited with former Cubs manager Joe Maddon with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the COVID-shortened 2020 season and remained with the organization for three years.
Mallee returned to the Cubs organization in 2023 and spent this past season at Triple-A Iowa. And as he did such a fantastic job with many of the club's young prospects, he's on his way back to the show.
David Ross and his staff will undoubtedly benefit from Mallee's experience and expertise, as will every hitter on the Chicago roster in 2024.