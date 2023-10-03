Cubs Rumors: David Ross future, Pete Alonso trade, is Cody Bellinger gone?
- Cubs ownership comments on the future of manager David Ross.
- Pete Alonso trade rumors heat up
- Will Cody Bellinger actually leave Chicago?
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs Rumors: The Ricketts family comments on David Ross's future
David Ross had to take some of the blame for the Cubs late-season collapse, in which they failed to make the postseason.
“We’re in this together,” Ross said, per The Athletic. “I wouldn’t separate myself from any player, front office, coach. If we don’t get to where we want to get to, I’m the head of the team. I’m the manager of this team. The blame should come on me first.”
It was the appropriate response that fans were waiting for, as Ross made several questionable bullpen decisions down the stretch to cost this team. Chicago made a nice jump this season, in large part because they were willing to spend money to improve the on-field product last offseason.
Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson paid off. Ross failing to take that team to the playoffs, especially after they invested at the trade deadline, made the Cubs look silly. But would the front office consider letting Ross walk?
“Rossy had a great season, and the players play hard for him,” Tom Ricketts told reporters, including Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s our guy.”
And there you have it. Some reasonable replacements for Ross included former Cub, Joe Girardi, among others. An opening with such a historic club only comes every so often. Yet, Chicago believes in Ross for now.