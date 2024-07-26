Cubs likeliest trade deadline move may come as quite the shock
By Lior Lampert
After an impressive start to the 2024 MLB campaign, the Chicago Cubs have come crashing back down to Earth hard.
Sitting at 49-55 and last place in the National League Central, the Cubs are slowly inching away from postseason contention. Nonetheless, the meltdown came at a reasonable time -- prior to this year's July 30 trade deadline.
Considering their place in the standings and time not being on their side to salvage the season, the Cubs could look to sell off parts. And based on recent comments from Chicago's president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, that seems to be part of Chicago's plan in the coming days.
Any moves the Cubs make between now and the deadline will be with "'2025 and beyond in mind,'" Hoyer said via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
Despite everything, it's surprising to see who The Athletic's Patrick Mooney deemed the "most likely" ($) Cub to get dealt before next Tuesday.
Mooney labeled reliever Drew Smyly the Cubs member with the best possibility of changing locations ahead of the league's cutoff point to swap players. Per the former, the latter's combination of experience, versatility and contractual status make him a desirable asset.
As Mooney pointed out, Smyly's reinvented himself upon returning to the bullpen this season. While the veteran reliever has a "significant" background as a starter and pitched on the playoff stage, this only adds to his value. Moreover, the most attractive facet of the southpaw's potential availability on the trade market is his essentially expiring $10.5 million salary (mutual option for 2025).
However, you can argue that parting ways with Smyly doesn't do the Cubs any favors. Considering his age (35) and inconsistent play throughout his career, it's hard to envision Chicago netting a haul for him.
Considering Chicago is only 5.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card spot, they still have a chance (albeit slim). If the Cubs send out a hurler like Smyly, they must land a solid long-term piece(s). The club can't sell without a purpose.
Smyly is 3-5 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.267 WHIP and 33 strikeouts across 38.2 innings of work. He'd improve virtually any pitching staff with aspirations of playing in October should the Cubs put him on the chopping block.