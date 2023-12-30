Cubs rumors: Dylan Cease link, Cody Bellinger latest, catching depth tested
- Cubs improve catcher depth with Joe Hudson signing
- Chicago emerges as favorite to land Cody Bellinger
- Dylan Cease dubbed 'logical target' for Cubs' front office
Cubs Rumors: Joe Hudson signed to minor league contract with spring training invitation
The Chicago Cubs signed Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to MLB spring training, per Eric Treuden of Jays Journal.
Hudson, 32, hasn't made an appearance in the MLB since 2020, when he slashed .176/.263/.176 in 20 plate appearances (17 at-bats) for the Seattle Mariners. He spent 2023 with the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, slashing .232/.371/.395 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs in 220 ABs.
This doesn't absolve Jed Hoyer and the front office of their quiet offseason to date, but Chicago is at least addressing an area of need. The only catchers currently on the 40-man roster are 36-year-old Yan Gomes and 24-year-old rookie Miguel Amaya. Neither supplied great value in 2023, so even if Hudson's upside is limited, he has the potential to bolster a weak part of the depth chart.
Chicago will hope Ayala, who slashed .214/.329/.359 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 131 ABs last season, can take the next step toward full-time starting status in 2024. His development should be a point of emphasis for new head coach Craig Counsell as Gomes ages out of his prime. That said, the Cubs presumably signed Counsell with the intention of contending.
If the front office doesn't get its act together, it's hard to imagine Ayala, Gomes, Hudson, or any Cub doing enough to improve upon last season's 83-win finish — no matter how brilliant Counsell's wisdom in the dugout is.