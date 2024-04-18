Latest Cubs rumors provide glimmer of hope for blockbuster Pete Alonso trade
The Chicago Cubs have hope that a Pete Alonso trade remains on the horizon.
By Mark Powell
New York Mets star Pete Alonso is only thinking about one thing these days, and that's playing out his contract in Queens and perhaps securing a new one. Alonso has been with the Mets his entire MLB career, but he's due a large bag full of cash next winter.
New Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is well-accustomed to building a team under a limited payroll in Milwaukee. He won't have that problem in New York, as the Mets have the richest owner in baseball in Steve Cohen. So, where do the Mets turn?
Cohen has loud in his message to the front office. Yes, Stearns will have whatever resources he needs, but he also shouldn't spend money for the sake of doing so. If keeping Alonso long term doesn't fit the Mets vision, he will leave either this winter or earlier at the MLB trade deadline.
Why a Pete Alonso trade isn't off the table for Cubs
ESPN listed Alonso as a trade candidate this July barring the Mets aren't in contention:
"The emotional side of the brain says the Mets need to re-sign him, even if it means a bit of an overpay. The rational side says president of baseball operations David Stearns has little interest in a player who may be a risky bet to keep performing at a high level in his 30s. That makes a potential Alonso trade the most controversial of potential deadline deals," David Schoenfield wrote.
If New York were interested in trading Alonso for the right price, the Cubs make a lot of sense, just as they have since this winter. Given Alonso is on an expiring contract, Chicago would not want to give up many of their top prospects, which obviously includes Pete Crow-Armstrong. However, a trade centered around Matt Mervis, Ben Brown or Alexander Canario is a nice starting point. From there, the Mets can make their demands clear.
Alonso is one of the best pure power hitters in baseball. He should not come cheap. Christopher Morel and Michael Busch, both young and off to hot starts, are probably off the table from the Cubs perspective as well unless they falter by July.
The inner-workings of an Alonso trade have been tough to come by, but by no means is it off the table.