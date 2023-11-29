Cubs Rumors: Josh Hader buzz, Bregman trade, Ace trade bidding war
- Chicago might get into a bidding war trading for an ace
- Could the Cubs be a fit for an Alex Bregman trade?
- Josh Hader to the Cubs continues to be a possibility
Cubs Rumors: Tyler Glasnow, Shane Bieber trade markets have NL Central competition
How the Chicago Cubs will construct their starting rotation for the 2024 season seems like something where plans have changed roughly a dozen times over the past year. Marcus Stroman's ascension, decline, and them him still opting out of his contract played a big role in that. But now the Cubs seem hellbent on adding an ace to the top of the rotation if possible.
Whether that's via free agency or trade remains to be seen, but the Cubs are leaving a lot of doors open.
In fact, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Cubs are one of the teams involved in trade talks with both the Cleveland Guardians about Shane Bieber and with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding Tyler Glasnow. However, Morosi also added that Chicago isn't alone as an NL Central rival, the Cincinnati Reds, is also in discussions with both clubs about trades for the former Cy Young winners.
To be sure, there isn't a bad option between Bieber and Glasnow. The latter is far more expensive in the 2024 season with an AAV around $25 million, but both players are set to hit free agency after this season. The potential bidding war with the Reds, however, might be a slight issue.
Cincinnati has one of the most talent-rich farm systems in baseball right now and could sweeten the pot in a deal with the Guardians or Rays in whatever way they wanted to in order to get a deal done. That would likely give the Reds their pick of Bieber or Glasnow, assuming that these two division rivals are the leading contenders for a trade in each instance.
If that were the case, though, it wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Cubs. They would be able to still get a relatively young former Cy Young winner at the top of the rotation and, if the Reds make their move first, might have some leverage to not overpay in order to get the trade done.
Maybe the competition or bidding war in this case wouldn't be too bad, even if the Cubs appear likely to lose that bidding battle with the Reds.