Cubs Rumors: Josh Hader buzz, Bregman trade, Ace trade bidding war
- Chicago might get into a bidding war trading for an ace
- Could the Cubs be a fit for an Alex Bregman trade?
- Josh Hader to the Cubs continues to be a possibility
Cubs Rumors: Josh Hader connection made by insider
Starting pitching may be at the forefront of the free agency and trade targets for the Cubs this offseason, but the bullpen could undoubtedly use a bit of work moving forward as well.
The Cubs were basically a middle-of-the-pack bullpen as a whole in the 2023 season. They weren't a disaster by any means, but there were a couple of glaring issues. First, the depth was a problem that really reared its ugly head down the stretch as injuries took their toll. On top of that, the Cubs also didn't seem to have a lights-out option at closer. But one might be on their radar in free agency.
MLB.com analyst and insider Mark Feinsand named the top landing spots for Josh Hader, the best closer in baseball last year, in free agency this offseason. The first team he listed was the Chicago Cubs. And his reasoning for the fit makes a ton of sense:
"New Cubs manager Craig Counsell is quite familiar with Hader, having managed him in Milwaukee from 2017-22. Chicago got a solid performance from Adbert Alzolay last season -- he saved 22 games with a 2.67 ERA in 58 appearances -- but adding Hader would further strengthen Chicago’s ’pen. Hader has enjoyed great success at Wrigley Field, throwing 20 scoreless innings there during his career."
This is by far not the first time that Hader has been connected to the Cubs. His familiarity with Counsell, his dominance as a closer, and the need in Chicago all make this a fit. However, that doesn't answer the million-dollar question: With the Cubs appearing so aggressive and active this offseason, would they fork over top-of-market money for a reliever?
That's the question that any team pursuing Hader will have to ask themselves, to be sure. However, for what he could mean for the Cubs bullpen, it might be money well spetn.