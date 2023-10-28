Cubs Rumors: Juan Soto trade package, Kyle Hendricks doubt, Mets steal
- Who could the Cubs trade for Juan Soto?
- Kyle Hendricks contract extension is not a guarantee in Chicago.
- New York Mets targed Cubs exec to lead scouting department.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: New York Mets could steal Cubs executive Dan Kantrovitz
Dan Kantrovitz is the Chicago Cubs vice president of scouting, though he could receive a promotion rather soon if Chicago isn't careful. Kantrovitz is reportedly being pursued by the New York Mets to lead their scouting department, which is a step up from his current position.
Per Jon Morosi, "Source: The Mets have had discussions about hiring Dan Kantrovitz for a high-level position overseeing their amateur scouting and player development departments. Kantrovitz is currently the Cubs vice president of scouting."
Chicago just lost Craig Breslow to the Boston Red Sox, who was hired to replace Chaim Bloom as president of baseball operations. Having Kantrovitz leave as well would be a huge hit to their front office.
The Cubs have one of the better farm systems in baseball, headlined by Pete Crow-Armstrong, who was acquired in the Javy Baez trade. Per Sports Illustrated's Matthew Postins, Kantrovitz has overseen the development of Chicago's prospect system, which ranks top-5 in MLB per MLB Pipeline:
"Kantrovitz has been responsible for leading the Cubs’ farm system, which has progressed into one of the best in baseball. That work paid off late this season with the call-ups of outfielder Peter Crow-Armstrong, outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Jordan Wicks."
With the Mets potentially rebuilding for the 2025 season, developing a strong farm system is critical.