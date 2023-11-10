Fansided

Cubs rumors: Players for Ohtani, interest in first-baseman, David Ross first comments

  • David Ross breaks his silence on heartbreaking firing
  • Cubs have interest in a notable first-baseman
  • Shohei Ohtani is definitely in play for the Cubs

By Josh Wilson

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Chicago Cubs / Quinn Harris/GettyImages
David Ross has spoken

The Chicago Cubs upgraded at manager by hiring Craig Counsell and moving off of David Ross in a surprise move earlier this week. Still, to be clear, it's a heartbreaking, bittersweet change at its core. Ross was a player on the 2016 World Series-winning team, and a key member of the franchise since in his transition to the coaching staff.

That said, even the biggest defenders of Rossy would admit he was imperfect as a manager. Counsell is a clear improvement for the role.

Ross spoke on the change recently. We dove deeper on that here, but here's the money quote from Tallahassee.com:

“There was a lot of people who worked really hard alongside me. ... I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest... I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for.”

Ugh. If that doesn't at least make you feel for the guy who was good enough to earn a vote of confidence from the organization to end the season but not good enough to retain employment when a better option became available, I don't know what will. Ross was frustrating at times, but far from an obvious firing.

Rossy deserves an ovation whenever he finds himself back at Wrigley.

