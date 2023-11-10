Cubs rumors: Players for Ohtani, interest in first-baseman, David Ross first comments
- David Ross breaks his silence on heartbreaking firing
- Cubs have interest in a notable first-baseman
- Shohei Ohtani is definitely in play for the Cubs
By Josh Wilson
David Ross has spoken
The Chicago Cubs upgraded at manager by hiring Craig Counsell and moving off of David Ross in a surprise move earlier this week. Still, to be clear, it's a heartbreaking, bittersweet change at its core. Ross was a player on the 2016 World Series-winning team, and a key member of the franchise since in his transition to the coaching staff.
That said, even the biggest defenders of Rossy would admit he was imperfect as a manager. Counsell is a clear improvement for the role.
Ross spoke on the change recently. We dove deeper on that here, but here's the money quote from Tallahassee.com:
“There was a lot of people who worked really hard alongside me. ... I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest... I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for.”
Ugh. If that doesn't at least make you feel for the guy who was good enough to earn a vote of confidence from the organization to end the season but not good enough to retain employment when a better option became available, I don't know what will. Ross was frustrating at times, but far from an obvious firing.
Rossy deserves an ovation whenever he finds himself back at Wrigley.