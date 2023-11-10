Cubs rumors: Players for Ohtani, interest in first-baseman, David Ross first comments
- David Ross breaks his silence on heartbreaking firing
- Cubs have interest in a notable first-baseman
- Shohei Ohtani is definitely in play for the Cubs
By Josh Wilson
Shohei Ohtani to the Cubs? It's a very real possibility
Whether or not the Chicago Cubs actually become real players in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes will largely be up to Ohtani and his camp. But with what we know so far, you can't say the Cubs aren't doing their part to make themselves key players in the running...
Danny Burke added more to the whispers of Ohtani and the Cubs. He said that in July, he learned Yu Darvish, who played for the Cubs from 2018-2020, sold him on the city and the team, while another source recently confirmed the idea that the Cubs are planning to be big spenders.
On its own, this report might be viewed skeptically. After all, a member of the Cubs organization telling Burke that the team believes it has a greater than 50 percent chance of signing him doesn't mean much... But it adds to other reporters tossing the Cubs out as real players in the whole thing, which is certainly not insignificant.
Multiple data points and insider voices have tabbed the Cubs as real players in the Ohtani sweepstakes. Clearly, at the very least, they'll be giving it the old college try this offseason. After going out and getting Counsell, you have to love the team's commitment to getting better, no matter the cost.